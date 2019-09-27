Deadly crash cleared from SB I-680 in Pleasant Hill

Here is the car that crashed on southbound 680. The driver died- the CHP says alcohol may have been involved. No one else was hurt. pic.twitter.com/UutjkUZIHI — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 27, 2019

Here’s the backup right now on southbound 680 in Walnut Creek/Pleasant Hill at Treat Blvd. because of a fatal accident. Authorities think they will reopen all lanes within the next few minutes. pic.twitter.com/CwRZWT8sxS — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 27, 2019

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after a crash on southbound I-680 in Pleasant Hill near Treat Boulevard.A driver was killed after their vehicle overturned following a crash with a large truck around 2 a.m. The CHP is investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.All lanes have reopened and normal traffic has resumed.