Deadly crash cleared from SB I-680 in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after a crash on southbound I-680 in Pleasant Hill near Treat Boulevard.

A driver was killed after their vehicle overturned following a crash with a large truck around 2 a.m. The CHP is investigating if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

All lanes have reopened and normal traffic has resumed.



