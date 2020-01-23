Traffic

Deadly crash in San Mateo possibly linked to home invasion robbery, police say

(KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A fatal car accident in San Mateo has shut down an off-ramp on Highway 101. An SUV crashed head-on into a concrete barrier on Airport Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

One person died and two others in the SUV were taken to the hospital. No other cars were involved.

San Mateo police say they are investigating whether the crash is related to suspects who were fleeing from a home invasion robbery.

Authorities shut down the off-ramp to Airport Boulevard on the northbound side of Highway 101 while they conducted their investigation.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.


