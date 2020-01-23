Deadly crash in San Mateo possibly linked to home invasion robbery, police say

One person died in this crash in San Mateo. Two others were taken to the hospital. Police are looking into whether this is connected to a home invasion robbery that had just happened before the crash. pic.twitter.com/YwS7iVDoTa — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 23, 2020

Accident in San Mateo- this is on Airport Blvd right at highway 101. The off ramp to Airport on the northbound side is closed. pic.twitter.com/hwYltiTpwM — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) January 23, 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A fatal car accident in San Mateo has shut down an off-ramp on Highway 101. An SUV crashed head-on into a concrete barrier on Airport Boulevard just before 4 a.m.One person died and two others in the SUV were taken to the hospital. No other cars were involved.San Mateo police say they are investigating whether the crash is related to suspects who were fleeing from a home invasion robbery.Authorities shut down the off-ramp to Airport Boulevard on the northbound side of Highway 101 while they conducted their investigation.