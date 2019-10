BART service has stopped in the Transbay Tube due to an equipment problem on the track. There is no train service between San Francisco and the East Bay. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 23, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is currently no BART service from San Francisco to the East Bay, BART officials said on Twitter.Trains are not running through the Transbay Tube, according to the tweet at 5:07 p.m.Officials say this is due to an equipment problem on the track.This comes right in the middle of the evening commute.