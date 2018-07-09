A new report on disabled parking shows thousands of people are abusing the system in California.Nearly 2,500 people were recently caught misusing disabled parking placards, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) .The DMV says offenders were busted during a yearlong crackdown that ended last month.Violators had their placard confiscated, they also had to pay fines, ranging from $250 to $1,000."We want Californians to understand that a disabled person parking placard can only be used by the person to whom it's assigned," DMV Director Jean Shiomoto said. "When you illegally use a placard, you disrupt the lives of those with disabilities and interfere with their mobility. I ask you to save the space."According to the DMV, an aggressive crackdown on the fraudulent use of disabled person parking placards resulted in 2,485 misdemeanor citations being issued between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018.Investigators caught the offenders during 256 enforcement operations throughout the state, said the DMV in a statement.