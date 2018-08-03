DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow

The DMV is expanding Saturday hours to more DMV field offices starting tomorrow.
There are 60 offices across California that will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fourteen of those are in the Bay Area, now including Daly City and Hayward.
The DMV says the recent long lines are because of the implementation of REAL ID. People can't get those online or through the mail. They have to show up at a field office.
Last month the DMV opened up the San Jose Driver License processing center and the Oakland Claremont field office an hour earlier during the week, except Wednesdays, to help cut down on the long lines.
The DMV says they're working on hiring more employees to help, but until then it's best to try to make an appointment.
