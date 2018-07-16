The DMV can be a real nightmare. Recently, ABC7 News spoken to some people who waited several hours in line just to be seen.The DMV is now hoping some changes can help.Starting today, two Bay Area field offices are opening up earlier four days a week.They are the Oakland Claremont field office and the San Jose Driver License Processing Center on Senter Road.They'll open up at 7 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.The DMV is also opening up a total of 14 Bay Area field offices every Saturday starting in August.They include Oakland Claremont and the San Jose processing center, plus Concord, Daly City, El Cerrito, Hayward, Novato, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, Santa Rosa and Vallejo.The DMV says the longer wait times are due to the implementation of REAL ID, a new line system, and the addition of the electronic driver license and ID card application.