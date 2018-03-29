TRAFFIC

Dockless scooters, bikes have bumpy launch in SF, San Jose, cities hustle to regulate

EMBED </>More Videos

You may have noticed a recent surge in electric scooters and bikes in both San Jose and San Francisco. Several companies have launched dockless electric scooters. Now city transportation officials are trying to catch-up and regulate the latest transportat (KGO-TV)

Katie Utehs
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
You may have noticed a recent surge in electric scooters and bikes in both San Jose and San Francisco. Several companies have launched dockless electric scooters. Now city transportation officials are trying to catch-up and regulate the latest transportation trend.
"Scanning the QR code," said Florencio Perez, he unlocked an electric scooter in Downtown San Jose.

RELATED: BART dealing with shared LimeBikes causing hazards at stations

The Bird scooter is one of many recently deployed across the Bay Area.

"I use it to commute quickly around from place to place. I feel it's convenient and it's something new," said Perez.

The dockless electric bikes and scooters are easy to come by you just download an app. There's a LimeBike station at the Westfield Valley Fair Mall where bikes are placed in a rack. But the problem according to some people is that bikes and scooters are being dumped in neighborhoods and left sidewalks.

"When people are you know done, they just leave it anywhere they want and take off. It's garbage in the neighborhood," said Carrie Yasukawa, a San Jose resident.

Yasukawa says these bike resting on a street pole in her neighborhood have been here for days.

Robert Rossi points to the same two bikes. He asks, "Could these bikes sit here forever? That's the question right because nobody here wants transportations specifically from this spot."

RELATED: Ford GoBike adding 250 docking e-bikes in Bay Area

Transportation officials are trying to catch-up and regulate the new industry.
"For the moment they are not prohibited and we're in contact with both the companies that are operating e-scooters. We're trying to work on an agreed upon framework for them to operate on our city streets," said Colin Heyne, with the City of San Jose Department of Transportation.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency sent a letter to the companies; Bird, LimeBike, and Spin. The agency is asking them to submit a business plan to the City as well as comply with local and state regulations.

The letter cites California vehicle code for motorized upright scooters: helmets are required, you must have a valid driver's license or permit to operate, and scooters should be driven on the roadway or bike lane, not the sidewalk except where necessary to enter or depart adjacent property.

The CHP says standing motorized scooters fall under CA vehicle codes 21226 and 21225. There are several classes of motorized bikes, which are outlined in the DMV's motorcycle handbook.

LimeBike says it collects scooters every night for charging and deploys them in areas based on data related to demand.

"If there's dumping in a neighborhood we encourage people to call the company first, but if poses a hazard absolutely contact the city," said Heyne.

Click here to read a letter from the SFMTA on dockless bikes and scooters.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on bikes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbikesciti bikee-bikestechnologyregulationsmass transittransportationpublic transportationSan JoseSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Ford GoBike' adding 250 docking e-bikes in Bay Area
BART dealing with shared Lime Bikes causing hazards at stations
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News