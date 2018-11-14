Double trailer accident blocks multiple NB Hwy 101 lanes in Cotati

COTATI, Calif. (KGO) --An accident involving an overturned UPS double trailer is blocking multiple lanes of northbound Highway 101 near Railroad Avenue in Cotati.
The semi was full of packages and has caught fire. The drive of the semi has suffered a broken arm. The accident was caused by a sedan that was sitting in the middle of 101 with no driver.
New info from @JobinaFortson at scene of major big rig crash in Cotati- tow truck has arrived, semi driver walking away with just a broken arm, crash was caused by a sedan that was sitting in middle of 101 w/ no driver, one lane now open NB @ Railroad Ave. pic.twitter.com/Xt3znHDXDt— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) November 14, 2018
Big rig crash on 101 near Railroad Ave exit in Cotati @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/DYx0NLygWr— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) November 14, 2018
**Sig Alert** major problem NB 101 near Railroad Ave in Cotati area- semi overturned and caught fire. Major injuries. ALL lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/0KFfXUPGLB— Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) November 14, 2018
Check drive times and traffic maps here.