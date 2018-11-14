TRAFFIC

Double trailer accident blocks multiple NB Hwy 101 lanes in Cotati

Accident involving big rig in Cotati, California on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By Jobina Fortson
COTATI, Calif. (KGO) --
An accident involving an overturned UPS double trailer is blocking multiple lanes of northbound Highway 101 near Railroad Avenue in Cotati.

The semi was full of packages and has caught fire. The drive of the semi has suffered a broken arm. The accident was caused by a sedan that was sitting in the middle of 101 with no driver.

