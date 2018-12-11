Driver killed in big-rig crash on westbound I-580 in Pleasanton

Right 2 lanes closed for uprighting the truck and trailer. ETO approximately 60-90 minutes. Please drive safe — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) December 11, 2018

A 32-year-old from Sacramento died in a crash on westbound I-580 in Pleasanton. The man was driving the big rig, which crashed into another car.The California Highway Patrol says both semis were traveling westbound when one tried to pass the other, clipping the big-rig to the rear forcing it to overturn. The other truck driver is cooperating with investigators.The crash happened near Fallon Road around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. Traffic delays are still an issue.Westbound lanes are still partially closed.