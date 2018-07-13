Driver mistakenly plows into row of parked cars in Campbell

.@SCCFireDept & #CPD responded to an incident yesterday at the Kaiser #Campbell. A driver mistakenly drove into a row of parked vehicles.

A bizarre accident in the South Bay involving a parked car and another car that plowed into it. The Campbell tweeted a photo of a vehicle wedged underneath another car.Campbell police and Santa Clara County firefighters both responded to the accident at the Kaiser in Campbell."A driver mistakenly drove into a row of parked vehicles. We are fortunate there were no injuries & #SCCFire was able to safely remove the occupants once they stabilized the vehicles," posted the The Campbell Department on its Twitter page.