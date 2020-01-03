Marin County launches pilot program to monitor drivers' speed with radar signs

Mobile signs will be placed on county roads telling drivers just how fast they are going and what the speed limit is.
On January 3, we're starting a #PublicSafety pilot program which places portable speed feedback signs on #roads in unincorporated areas of #MarinCounty where speeding has become commonplace & community concern. The locations will rotate quarterly.— Marin Public Works (@DPWMarin) December 20, 2019
Details: https://t.co/qE9WfSXdS7 pic.twitter.com/FDlwLiL9kI
The plan is move them around every few months to make sure drivers pay attention.
There are five signs that will be rotated throughout the county. You can expect to see one on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard at some point.