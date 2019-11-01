CHP officer witnesses shooting on Bay Bridge, 3 eastbound lanes reopen

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP says several eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are shut down near the toll plaza due to a shooting.Police says an off-duty CHP officer heard the sound of gunshots while on a traffic stop on the eastbound side.The officer reportedly witnessed one car shooting at another.There were no reports of any injuries in the shooting, just property damage.The shooter got away, according to police.Three lanes have reopened and there's no estimated time for the others to reopen.