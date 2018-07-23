TRAFFIC

Eastbound traffic snarled on Carquinez Bridge after 3-car crash on I-80

This undated file photo shows cars in traffic. (Shutterstock photo)

VALLEJO, Calif. --
Some eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 on the Carquinez Bridge have reopened after a collision involving three vehicles, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.

The collision was reported at about 3:20 p.m. and may involve a big-rig, dump truck and another vehicle.
One person may have been thrown from a vehicle, CHP officials said.

At least one eastbound lane was reopened to traffic around 4:15 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidenttraffic delaycar crashCHPbridgeCarquinez BridgeVallejo
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
MTC wants your ideas to fix Bay Area's transportation problems
Hwy 92 reopened after semi versus truck accident
SFMTA permanently approves Dolores Street 'Parking for God'
Public invited to tour Transbay Transit Center
More Traffic
Top Stories
Manhunt underway after 18-year-old fatally stabbed at Oakland BART station
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Man dying of cancer takes the stand against Monsanto
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Mountain View tries to curb free food for techies to help businesses
BART police release info in pair of homicides
Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
15-year-old girl, boyfriend charged with plotting to kill family
Show More
Containment for fire burning above Milpitas jumps overnight
Wilkie confirmed as new head of U.S. Veterans Affairs
Pompeo in Bay Area for summit with Australian leaders
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Facebook Live shooting victim now able to whisper and eat
More News