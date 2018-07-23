Some eastbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 on the Carquinez Bridge have reopened after a collision involving three vehicles, according to preliminary information from the California Highway Patrol.The collision was reported at about 3:20 p.m. and may involve a big-rig, dump truck and another vehicle.One person may have been thrown from a vehicle, CHP officials said.At least one eastbound lane was reopened to traffic around 4:15 p.m.