Crane knocks down power line near BART Lafayette track, emergency repairs to shut down Highway 24

By Vienna J. Montague
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- Emergency electrical repairs will force officials to close Highway 24 temporarily.

BART says a large crane being used during the track replacement project hit a PG&E power line and knocked it onto the roadway just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Lanes on westbound Highway 24 were closed while workers removed the line.

PG&E, Caltran, the CHP and Fire Department were notified.

Some businesses in Lafayette including Whole Foods and about 100 to 150 homes are without power.

Nobody was injured.

RELATED: BART warns riders of weekend shutdown between Orinda, Walnut Creek

This is the same area BART was shut down at for line improvements throughout Labor Day weekend, between the Walnut Creek and Orinda Stations.

Highway 24 is scheduled to close at noon.
