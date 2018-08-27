Equipment problem in Antioch triggers major delays on BART

Major delay between antioch and PITT in SFO and antioch dir due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) August 27, 2018

BART is reporting a major delay in the San Francisco direction on eBART between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations early this morning, according to BART dispatch.A BART dispatcher said a switching issue is causing a major delay that was first reported at 5:07 a.m. There is no estimated time on when the issue would be resolved.No further information is immediately available.