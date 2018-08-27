BART

Equipment problem in Antioch triggers major delays on BART

This undated image shows a simulation of what the new BART line extension to Antioch, Calif. in the East Bay will look like. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. --
BART is reporting a major delay in the San Francisco direction on eBART between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations early this morning, according to BART dispatch.

A BART dispatcher said a switching issue is causing a major delay that was first reported at 5:07 a.m. There is no estimated time on when the issue would be resolved.

No further information is immediately available.
