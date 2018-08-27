Equipment problem in Antioch triggers major delays on BART

ANTIOCH, Calif. --BART is reporting a major delay in the San Francisco direction on eBART between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations early this morning, according to BART dispatch.
A BART dispatcher said a switching issue is causing a major delay that was first reported at 5:07 a.m. There is no estimated time on when the issue would be resolved.
No further information is immediately available.
Major delay between antioch and PITT in SFO and antioch dir due to equip prob.— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) August 27, 2018