TRAFFIC

Facebook hoping to ease traffic congestion along growing Menlo Park campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook is hitting the "dislike" button on the Bay Area's traffic woes. The social media giant is partnering up with the public sector to ease congestion along the neighboring Dumbarton Bridge. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
MENLO PARK. Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook is hitting the "dislike" button on the Bay Area's traffic woes. The social media giant is partnering up with the public sector to ease congestion along the neighboring Dumbarton Bridge.

Traffic is nothing new in the Bay Area, especially along the Dumbarton Corridor that connects the East Bay to Silicon Valley.

RELATED: Facebook made some private posts public for as many as 14M users

"Living in the Bay Area, it's just getting busier and busier,"said Zack Freitas of his daily commute to Palo Alto from Hayward. He said he could be stuck in traffic for up to four hours a day. "I just tell the wife I'm not going to be home for another hour and a half."

Two years ago, Facebook funded a million-dollar study to find ways to alleviate the congestion. On Wednesday, they announced a partnership with SamTrans and Plenary Group to get the project off the ground.

"Facebook really has a stake in this because they're located right in this corridor so a lot of their workers are coming through here every day and dealing with that congestion," said Dan Lieberman, public affairs specialist for the agency.

The solution is to add bus express lanes onto the Dumbarton Bridge and revamp the adjacent century-old rail bridge for passenger transit.

RELATED: Facebook kills trending topics, tests breaking news label


As it stands now, the Dumbarton Rail Bridge is not seismically fit so a new one would have to be built. A project that size doesn't come cheap.

"The estimates for the rail bridge itself would be somewhere in the ballpark of a billion dollars," said Lieberman.

The hefty cost hasn't scared off Facebook. "It's still early days and we need to understand the environmental impact of this proposal. But by working to ease congestion in the area, we hope to make life better for everyone," said John Tenanes, vice president of Global Facilities and Real Estate at Facebook.

When everything is said and done, the price tag for the entire project could reach up to $2 Billion.

Where that money will come from remains to be seen.

For more stories, photos, and video on Facebook, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfacebooksocial mediatraffic delaytraffic stopautomotivedrivingcarMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News