One person is dead and a Sig-alert was issued in a crash Saturday afternoon on eastbound state Highway 92 near the Industrial Boulevard onramp east of the San Mateo Bridge, the California Highway Patrol said.A big-rig overturned in the collision with a white box truck around 2:20 p.m. and was blocking the two right-hand lanes, according to the CHP.No further details are available at this time.Eastbound traffic was backed up on the San Mateo Bridge, almost to Foster City.