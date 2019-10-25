Traffic

Fmr. firefighter, deputy rescue 81-year-old woman from submerged car

VENICE, Florida -- A kayaker is one of two men being called a hero for pulling an 81-year-old woman out of a car that had gone into the water.

Every Thursday morning Rob Goodman launches his kayak to go fishing at Higel Marine Park in Venice, Florida, but this Thursday was different.

Goodman says he could only see part of the car's roof. He flagged down a paddleboarder, and that's when they realized someone was inside.

The two men just so happened to be a former firefighter and a former reserve deputy. They called for help but their instincts took them into the water to get her out.

Surveillence video shows the 81-year-old's car going into the water around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She had been in the water for nearly 10 hours with only inches of breathing room, and the tide was rising.

Fire crews say the men are heroes.

Goodman says he's thankful the woman will be OK and that he was in the right place at the right time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfloridawater rescuerescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade Fire now at 16,000 acres, 5 percent contained
PG&E: Tower near Kincade Fire's starting point wasn't shut off
Nearly all customers restored impacted by PG&E outage; prepare for more outages Saturday
Kincade Fire smoke could pose health hazards across Bay Area
95 acre wildfire in San Mateo County closes part of Hwy 1
Sonoma County fairgrounds turns into safe haven for livestock during Kincade Fire
North Bay vineyard works to protect crop from Kincade Fire
Show More
Does wearing a mask when it's smoky outside work?
WATCH IN 60: Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, smoky conditions, what caused the fire, more PG&E shutoffs
Kincade Fire: SKY7 captures huge plume of smoke
South Bay researchers monitor Kincade Fire
Kincade Fire: Enormous flames caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News