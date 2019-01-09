TRAFFIC

Following holiday hiatus, Upper Haight street work resumes

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
With the holidays past and the new year well underway, the Upper Haight transit improvement and pedestrian realm project is back in action.

The two-year, $12 million overhaul of the Haight's underground infrastructure and streetscape shut down between Thanksgiving and New Year's, as a concession to local merchants whose holiday shopping traffic would have been impacted by street closures and traffic diversions.

Now that the project is back online, sewer main replacement work means that the 1400 and 1800 blocks of Haight Street (from Masonic to Ashbury and Shrader to Stanyan, respectively) will be closed to street parking for the next two months or so, with vehicle diversions in place to reroute traffic.

Muni stops at Masonic are unaffected, but both inbound and outbound stops for the 7-Haight/Noriega and 33-Stanyan buses have been moved from Haight and Stanyan to Haight and Shrader.

The current phase of the construction, which will replace the street's sewer mains and several laterals on cross streets, is scheduled to fully wrap up in April, according to SF Public Works. We'll keep you posted on additional long-term closures and bus reroutes.
