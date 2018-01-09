BIKES

'Ford GoBike' adding 250 docking e-bikes in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO --
Days after Scoot announced a new e-bike fleet, the local operator of Ford GoBikes is sharing plans to launch a pedal assisted e-bike pilot program.

In April, Motivate will deploy 250 e-bikes produced by Fremont-based company GenZe at docking stations around the city.

The bikes, which have a top speed of 18 miles per hour, feature a 345 watt-hour lithium-ion battery as well as a display that shows riders their current speed and battery charge level.

Via email, a Motivate spokesperson said the bikes must be returned to docks at the end of a trip just like any other Ford GoBike bicycle. "They will be interoperable with the current system, and customers will be able to locate the e-bikes through the app," she said.


Currently there are 262 stations in San Francisco, San Jose, Berkeley, Oakland and Emeryville.

Ford GoBikes at City Hall. | Photo: Ford GoBike

"We believe e-bikes will be a game-changer for the San Francisco bikeshare experience, vastly improving accessibility and rideability," said Jay Walder, CEO of Motivate in a statement. "All kinds of riders, no matter their fitness or riding level, will be able to zoom up hills and zip around the city."


Alix Bockleman, deputy executive director for policy at the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), said e-bikes will give Bay Area residents and visitors one more option when traveling around San Francisco. She also expects it to reduce congestion as well as household transportation costs.

Bockleman's agency manages the Clipper card system, which can also be used to unlock Ford GoBikes.

Low-income Bike Share for All members who use the service at the discounted rate of $5 for their initial year will be able to use e-bikes at no extra cost during the pilot for rides lasting up to 60 minutes.

For a limited time, Ford GoBike members and riders purchasing a day pass or single-trip ride will also be able to use an e-bike at no extra cost.


"Electric-assist bicycles make biking possible for thousands of San Franciscans, including families, seniors and people of all ages who need to navigate our famous hills," San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Brian Wiedenmeier said via email, adding that it's important affordable, healthy transportation options are accessible to as many people as possible.

The e-bike pilot will run for a year to gather feedback from the community and city partners, said Motivate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlinebikesbicyclecommutingtourismbusinessBerkeleyOaklandSan Francisco
BIKES
Bicycle course in Richmond helping city kids get off the sidewalk
'This was bound to happen' Pleasant Hill neighbors mourn cyclist hit, killed by big-rig
Bicyclists rally for safety changes after close calls near Mt. Diablo
South Bay business owners say bike lane improvement plans could be bad for business
Co-workers raise money for man who bikes 2 hours to work
More bikes
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News