Fremont Street under Salesforce Transit Center reopens

Work on a four-level shoring system beneath the temporarily shuttered Salesforce Transit Center is complete, the Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) announced Sunday evening.
Fremont Street between Howard and Mission streets, which has been blocked off since September 25, has consequently reopened to traffic.
Transit operators will still continue to provided bus service out of the Temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main streets.
As we previously reported, almost three weeks ago workers found a crack in a steel beam on the $2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center's third-level bus deck, which prompted a temporary closure of the building and Fremont Street. A fissure on a second beam near Fremont Street was subsequently found.
"It is important that we have an extremely robust shoring system to ensure that all levels of the transit center are safe and secure," TJPA Executive Director Mark Zabaneh said last week.
First Street will now also be reinforced as a proactive measure, TJPA said, although testing showed no fissures on steel beams in this area. Crews are expected to conduct work between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to minimize impacts, but no night time roadway closures are scheduled at this time.
Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco