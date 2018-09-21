GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE

Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier construction creates huge backups

Construction of a suicide barrier on the Golden Gate Bridge has created massive delays for drivers commuting late at night. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The approach to the Golden Gate Bridge was at a standstill Thursday night after 11:30.

This is the new reality for Marin County residents. Authorities are shutting down lanes of traffic on the bridge every night because they are building the suicide barrier. This just started this week. It did not help that there was a Zac Brown Band and Eagles concert last night at AT&T Park. One big event now can have a huge impact on the bridge.

RELATED: Delays expected through 2021 on Golden Gate Bridge due to suicide barrier installation

One driver who works at night said it took 1 hour and 50 minutes to get home to Novato. It is usually a 30-minute drive.

Monday through Thursday they now shut down lanes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. They will leave at least one lane open in each direction.

Friday night the hours shift a bit. The lane closures are from 10 p.m. till 7 a.m.

RELATED: Officials approve net to prevent suicides on Golden Gate Bridge

If you are going out in the city tonight, get on the bridge to head back home by 10 p.m. and you should be fine.

This is not a short-term inconvenience. This project is expected to take three years.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there are resources out there for you. Visit this page to explore them.
