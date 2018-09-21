Golden Gate Bridge suicide barrier construction creates huge backups

The approach to the Golden Gate Bridge was at a standstill Thursday night after 11:30.This is the new reality for Marin County residents. Authorities are shutting down lanes of traffic on the bridge every night because they are building the suicide barrier. This just started this week. It did not help that there was a Zac Brown Band and Eagles concert last night at AT&T Park. One big event now can have a huge impact on the bridge.One driver who works at night said it took 1 hour and 50 minutes to get home to Novato. It is usually a 30-minute drive.Monday through Thursday they now shut down lanes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. They will leave at least one lane open in each direction.Friday night the hours shift a bit. The lane closures are from 10 p.m. till 7 a.m.If you are going out in the city tonight, get on the bridge to head back home by 10 p.m. and you should be fine.This is not a short-term inconvenience. This project is expected to take three years.