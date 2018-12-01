TRAFFIC

Greyhound bus catches fire on EB I-580 in Oakland

A Greyhound bus is on fire on Interstate 580 in Oakland, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes Saturday night. (California Highway Patrol)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A Greyhound bus is on fire on Interstate 580 in Oakland, prompting the closure of several eastbound lanes.

It was first reported around 5:30 p.m. just west of the Highway 24 interchange.

A Traffic Alert has been issued and the public is advised to avoid the area.

The driver and all seven passengers escaped the bus without injuries.

Initially, all eastbound lanes were closed. Around 6:30 p.m. CHP opened just one lane to traffic.

"The cause of the incident has not been determined at this time," Greyhound officials said.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
