Greyhound bus catches fire on EB I-580 in Oakland

Breaking: Bus fire eastbound Interstate 580 before the Hwy 24 exit. #abc7now @CHPoakland pic.twitter.com/OgazeV7fbW — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) December 2, 2018

UPDATE: @CHPoakland issues SIG alert all eastbound lanes of I-580 shutdown west of Hwy 24 connector. Greyhound bus on fire. All passengers and drivers out. You can see heavy smoke coming off freeway. #abc7now @OaklandFireLive pic.twitter.com/cb5ptv4fi1 — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) December 2, 2018

Traffic Advisory: #1 lane is open on E/B I-580 near SR-24 while @OaklandFireDep works on @GreyhoundBus that caught on fire. Unknown ETO for the other lanes. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jgPxZSVDTk — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) December 2, 2018

A Greyhound bus is on fire on Interstate 580 in Oakland, prompting the closure of several eastbound lanes.It was first reported around 5:30 p.m. just west of the Highway 24 interchange.A Traffic Alert has been issued and the public is advised to avoid the area.The driver and all seven passengers escaped the bus without injuries.Initially, all eastbound lanes were closed. Around 6:30 p.m. CHP opened just one lane to traffic."The cause of the incident has not been determined at this time," Greyhound officials said.