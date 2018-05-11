TRAFFIC

High speed chase ends in crash on Hwy 13 ramp in Oakland

(KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Five teenagers are in custody after a high-speed chase through Contra Costa County and into Alameda County that ended with a crash but no injuries early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers in two separate cars patrolling on westbound state Highway 4 east of Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg around 3:30 a.m. saw a Corvette and an Audi SUV racing at speeds of 120 mph, according to the CHP.

The officers pursued the two vehicles to southbound state Highway 242 southbound and then to southbound Interstate Highway 680, CHP officials said.

Officers in both patrol cars continued to pursue the Audi at 130 mph because the Corvette was driving even faster and more dangerously, according to the CHP. The Audi zoomed through the Caldecott Tunnel, then attempted to take the state Highway 13 off-ramp to Berkeley.

With the officers in pursuit, the Audi's driver tried to take the exit too fast and slammed into the concrete center median, CHP officials said.

CHP officers took all five of the teenagers, the driver and his passengers, into custody. The driver was a 17-year-old with no driver's license, according to the CHP. His name is not being released because he is a juvenile.

No one was injured, but all five were taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland as a precautionary measure, CHP officials said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCHPhigh-speed chasepolice chasecar accidentOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News