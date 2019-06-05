Highway 101 in San Jose reopens after man reportedly jumps from overpass

SB 101 is currently being diverted to I-880 for police activity. We are investigating an incident and will have the lanes open as soon as possible. Be advised, SB 101 is very slow and I-880 is heavily impacted as well. Plan accordingly pic.twitter.com/06S0GZDFT1 — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) June 4, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Highway 101 in San Jose has reopened after a man reportedly jumped from an overpass Tuesday morning and was struck by several vehicles, causing traffic to back up.Around 1:30 p.m., CHP said Highway 101 reopened and traffic resumed as normal.The incident began around 11 a.m. on Highway 101 near the Interstate 880 interchange.According to CHP, the man fell into southbound lanes of Highway 101 and was hit by multiple vehicles that reportedly did not stop."They could be charged with hit-and-run, that's a possibility. However, there's no indication at this point to assume that being struck by those vehicles, resulted in the fatal injuries," said Officer Ross Lee with CHP San Jose.He added that they are not trying to charge the drivers, they only want to get more information about the incident. They believe the man died from his fall.Traffic was diverted from southbound Highway 101 to I-880.CHP is asking for witnesses who can identify some of the cars that struck the man because none of the vehicles stopped for him.Drivers who hit a person are required to stop and report the incident.Police are asking anyone with information about this incident, including if you were one of the drivers, to call San Jose CHP at 408-467-5400.