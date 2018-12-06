I-5 completely closed in the Grapevine as snow blankets area

***SIG ALERT*** I-5 IS CLOSED N/B AT PARKER RD AND S/B AT BASE OF THE GRAPEVINE FOR UNKNOWN DURATION. ALT RTE, SR-14 TO SR-58 OR SR-126 TO US-101. pic.twitter.com/cSLFpojaGa — CHP Newhall (@CHP_Newhall) December 6, 2018

I-5 is completely closed in both directions Thursday morning in the Grapevine as a snow blanketed the area, the California Highway Patrol said.The CHP and Caltrans announced the shutdown about 9:44 a.m., adding that the northbound 5 was closed at Parker Road in Castaic and southbound lanes were closed at the base of the Grapevine.When the freeway would be reopened was unknown, the Highway Patrol said.Earlier Thursday, a crash along the rain-slicked northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park caused a massive traffic backup.The wreck occurred sometime before 6:30 a.m. near the Colorado Boulevard exit before the 134 Freeway interchange.The incident initially prompted all northbound lanes to be shut down. Lanes were reopened, but gridlock conditions remained for miles.The cause of the crash was not immediately available.