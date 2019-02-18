Northbound traffic is now being escorted over the Grapevine. Help us keep it safe by taking it slow .#Grapevine #operationsnowflake — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) February 18, 2019

GRAPEVINE, Update: Southbound I-5 remains open with CHP pacing.



Also, per the @CaltransDist7 traffic center, there was a heavier accumulation of ice on the northbound lanes due to a higher amount of earlier collisions. The closure is now anticipated to last until 7am. https://t.co/1oWMwFyT3B — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) February 18, 2019

Interstate-5 over the Grapevine is now open from both sides, authorities said.The southbound lanes opened early on Monday morning. However, the northbound lanes opened at about 11 a.m., after crews worked through the morning to clear ice from the road.Northbound traffic is now being escorted over the Grapevine.The icy conditions caused several spin outs on Sunday.