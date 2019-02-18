I-5

Both directions of I-5 over the Grapevine now open

Snow in the Grapevine area is creating dangerous conditions for drivers on the I-5.

FRESNO, Calif. --
Interstate-5 over the Grapevine is now open from both sides, authorities said.

The southbound lanes opened early on Monday morning. However, the northbound lanes opened at about 11 a.m., after crews worked through the morning to clear ice from the road.

RELATED: Snow, crashes result in closure of I-5 at Grapevine

Northbound traffic is now being escorted over the Grapevine.


The icy conditions caused several spin outs on Sunday.

