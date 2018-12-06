TRAFFIC

I-5 reopens at Grapevine after snow caused hours-long closure

Drivers were stuck in gridlock for hours on I-5 after the Grapevine was shut down due to heavy snowfall and dangerous conditions.

CASTAIC, Calif. --
The 5 Freeway was completely closed in both directions Thursday morning amid snow in the Grapevine, and a person was killed in a crash on the northbound side of the rain-slicked freeway in Sun Valley, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans announced the shutdown about 9:44 a.m., adding that the northbound 5 was closed at Parker Road in Castaic and southbound lanes were closed at the base of the Grapevine.

Around 3:15 p.m., the Grapevine was reopened after vehicles cleared out the snow and ice.



Footage from AIR7 HD showed traffic backed up for miles as vehicles sat on the highway, getting covered in snow. Plows and other vehicles were on one side trying to clear the snow and ice off the roadway.

Meanwhile, a crash on the rain-slicked 5 prompted the shutdown of three northbound lanes near Hollywood Way in Sun Valley shortly before 10 a.m., according to Caltrans. The official cause of the crash was under investigation.

Earlier Thursday, a crash along the rain-slicked northbound 5 Freeway near Griffith Park caused a massive traffic backup.

The wreck occurred sometime before 6:30 a.m. near the Colorado Boulevard exit before the 134 Freeway interchange.

The incident initially prompted all northbound lanes to be shut down. Lanes were reopened, but gridlock conditions remained for miles.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
