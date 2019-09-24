I-80 closed in Vacaville due to vehicle with possible explosive tank

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- All lanes in both directions of Interstate Highway 80 at Cherry Glen Road in Solano County are currently blocked due to a vehicle collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:49 a.m. Officers at the scene have called for the full closure due to a vehicle with a tank they're worried may explode, according to a CHP officer at the CHP's Traffic Management Center.There is no estimated time of reopening and no further information is immediately available.