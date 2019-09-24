Traffic

I-80 closed in Vacaville due to vehicle with possible explosive tank

(KGO-TV)

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- All lanes in both directions of Interstate Highway 80 at Cherry Glen Road in Solano County are currently blocked due to a vehicle collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:49 a.m. Officers at the scene have called for the full closure due to a vehicle with a tank they're worried may explode, according to a CHP officer at the CHP's Traffic Management Center.

There is no estimated time of reopening and no further information is immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficvacavilleexplosives foundi 80traffic
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
North Bay residents anxious with possible PG&E power shutoffs looming
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger
Sonoma County schools among lowest measles immunization rates
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
VTA to hold crackdown at light rail crossing in San Jose
ABC7 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Roof jumper was at SF General hospital minutes prior
Spare the Air Alert issued for today
Show More
SJ residents say reckless driving leading to some close calls
Trash talking garbage bags speak to millennials
Defense for Hillsborough heiress, boyfriend says wrong people are on trial
Bay Area marshes could help slow global warming
Santa Clara County launches program to help wage theft victims
More TOP STORIES News