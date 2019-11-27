Traffic

I-80 reopens in the Sierra after multiple collisions

Traffic on I-80 backed up due to multiple collisions caused by fresh snow. (Caltrans)

Multiple collisions caused a traffic nightmare on the I-80 in the Sierra for holiday travelers.

The CHP said they has to close I-80 in both directions between Truckee and Alta because of multiple collisions.




Around 5:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened.

Chain controls are in effect due to snow that has blanketed the roadway.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
