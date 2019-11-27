I-80 reopens in the Sierras after multiple collisions

Update to chain control:



I-80 is R2 Alta to Hirshdale in both directions.



Trucks are Maximum.



I-80 is still closed between Truckee and Alta in both directions. — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) November 26, 2019

And there goes Westbound.



All traffic on I-80 is currently being held due to multiple collisions.



Westbound is being held in Truckee.



Eastbound is being held at Alta.



Chain Control:



I-80 is R2 Alta to Truckee in both directions.



Trucks are maximum. pic.twitter.com/F7CIuhXWeG — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) November 26, 2019

Multiple collisions caused a traffic nightmare on the I-80 in the Sierras for holiday travelers.The CHP said they has to close I-80 in both directions between Truckee and Alta because of multiple collisions.Around 5:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened.Chain controls are in effect due to snow that has blanketed the roadway.