I-80 reopens in the Sierras after multiple collisions

The CHP said they has to close I-80 in both directions between Truckee and Alta because of multiple collisions.
Update to chain control:— CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) November 26, 2019
I-80 is R2 Alta to Hirshdale in both directions.
Trucks are Maximum.
I-80 is still closed between Truckee and Alta in both directions.
And there goes Westbound.— CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) November 26, 2019
All traffic on I-80 is currently being held due to multiple collisions.
Westbound is being held in Truckee.
Eastbound is being held at Alta.
Chain Control:
I-80 is R2 Alta to Truckee in both directions.
Trucks are maximum.
Around 5:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened.
Chain controls are in effect due to snow that has blanketed the roadway.
