TRAFFIC DELAY

Jackknifed big-rig blocking 3 eastbound Bay Bridge lanes, CHP says

EMBED </>More Videos

A jackknifed big rig is blocking three lanes of the Bay Bridge this afternoon, according to the CHP. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A jackknifed big-rig is blocking three lanes of the Bay Bridge this afternoon, according to the CHP.

Three left lanes of the eastbound Bay Bridge are blocked just east of the 1st Street onramp. A crashed McLaren sports car was on the bridge about a quarter mile east of the truck. It was unclear if the McLaren crash was related to the jackknifed big-rig.

The CHP says traffic in the area is heavy.

Tow trucks were en route to the scene to clear the crash.

Before you head out to your car, be sure to check out the ABC7 traffic maps for real-time information to help you navigate through traffic jams.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficCHPcrashtruck crashaccidenttraffic delaybay bridgeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC DELAY
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
Bay Area rain creates tough conditions for Thanksgiving travel
Northbound lanes of I-880 reopen in Oakland after crash; driver arrested
Is the Bay Area commute really that bad? We did an experiment
More traffic delay
TRAFFIC
3 blocks of Valencia Street set to receive protected bike lanes
All lanes on I-580 in Oakland open after Greyhound bus fire
CHP investigates bus fire that shut down I-580
Bay Bridge to reopen toll lane, 1 year after fatal crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
George W Bush appears to sneak Michelle Obama candy
Bay Area radio station that banned 'Baby It's Cold Outside' reconsidering decision
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Contra Costa County
Most memorable moments from Pres. George HW Bush's funeral
Assault suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Napa
Show More
Pres. George HW Bush celebrated with praise and humor
Before funeral, Ronan Tynan sang to George HW Bush
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
Amazon workers treated after bear repellent releases fumes
More News