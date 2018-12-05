*** TRAFFIC ALERT ***

Bay Bridge eb east of 1st Street on-ramp, right 3 lanes closed due to jackknifed big rig. Heavy traffic in area. Tow trucks on the way pic.twitter.com/Ws7JqMCrkz — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) December 5, 2018

A jackknifed big-rig is blocking three lanes of the Bay Bridge this afternoon, according to the CHP.Three left lanes of the eastbound Bay Bridge are blocked just east of the 1st Street onramp. A crashed McLaren sports car was on the bridge about a quarter mile east of the truck. It was unclear if the McLaren crash was related to the jackknifed big-rig.The CHP says traffic in the area is heavy.Tow trucks were en route to the scene to clear the crash.