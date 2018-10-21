Lanes of NB 101 closed in Novato after man was hit and killed while walking

A man was killed Sunday night on U.S. Highway 101 at the Nave Drive overcrossing in Novato, apparently struck by a car while walking in a traffic lane, the California Highway Patrol said.The man, who has not yet been identified, was hit by a car headed north on the freeway shortly before 7:00 p.m. said CHP Officer Andrew Barclay. The driver of the car, who was not injured, stopped and is cooperating with CHP investigators, Barclay said.Initial reports that the victim had been thrown from a car proved incorrect, Barclay said. It wasn't immediately apparent why the man was walking in the traffic lanes, he added.At 8:30 p.m., all but the right-hand "slow" lane of northbound 101 are closed at the accident site, creating a significant traffic backup. A smaller backup was also an issue in the southbound lanes of 101.