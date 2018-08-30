TRAFFIC

Lanes reopen after shooting on I-680 in SJ

Northbound lanes are back open in San Jose following a shooting on I-680. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Northbound lanes are back open in San Jose following a shooting on I-680.

The incident forced the closure from Alum Rock Avenue to Berryessa Road for several hours this morning.


Police first received the call Thursday at 3 a.m. A man told investigators he was driving in a black two door Honda Accord when someone shot at him.

According to police the man was hit, but able to drive to a 7/11 parking lot. Multiple bullet holes were found in the car. The man was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition yet.

