Lanes reopen after shooting on I-680 in SJ

Northbound lanes are back open in San Jose following a shooting on I-680.The incident forced the closure from Alum Rock Avenue to Berryessa Road for several hours this morning.Police first received the call Thursday at 3 a.m. A man told investigators he was driving in a black two door Honda Accord when someone shot at him.According to police the man was hit, but able to drive to a 7/11 parking lot. Multiple bullet holes were found in the car. The man was taken to the hospital. There's no word on his condition yet.