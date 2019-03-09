Limited BART service restored after systemwide shutdown caused by computer problems

Initially, the train service was down across the entire system due to a power problem that led to a series of computer problems.
In a 9:03 a.m. update, BART reported limited service is restored.
There is still no service from Daly City to Millbrae or San Francisco International Airport.
9am update: We are now open and offering limited service. There is currently no service from Daly City to Millbrae or SFO airport.— SFBART (@SFBART) March 9, 2019
The transit agency says it has no estimated time for the rest of the system to get back online, but they are working as quickly as possible to fix it.
"BART crews working overnight on BART's uninterruptible power supply in Oakland ran into problems that impacted our traction power supply system and train control routing system," wrote the agency in an online statement.
"Without both these systems, we are not able to safely dispatch trains for service."
6:30am update. There is currently no BART service due to a computer problem impacting 2 systems we need to dispatch trains.— SFBART (@SFBART) March 9, 2019
Bus agencies that serve our stations have granted us mutual aid which means our riders don’t have to pay. You can plan you bus trip using our Trip Planner.
According to the online post, traction power sends power to trains and the routing system is how they control which direction and route the trains take.
For safety purposes, a series of test trains were deployed before allowing riders onboard.
BART riders waiting at Rockridge. BART worker says test trains starting pic.twitter.com/WE3cV8udC8— watkowski (@watkowski) March 9, 2019
While waiting for service restoration, some riders were getting frustrated.
Sheeva, for example, says she waited at the Walnut Creek Station for nearly two hours.
For others, it was close to three.
All #BART stations in the Bay Area are out of service due to a power outage and they have no estimate of when they will be back in service. Thank you for the constant disappointment @SFBART pic.twitter.com/RprboLBdSP— sheeva (@sheevarostami) March 9, 2019
Service remains limited as crews continue working bring service back to all areas.
In the meantime, BART suggests riders can use their Trip Planner at bart.gov and their official app to plan alternatives trips.
A complimentary bus bridge is available for riders between Daly City and Millbrae.
Mutual aid, meaning free bus service, is also being provided to help you get around. Use BART's Trip Planner to find the bus you need.
Muni is providing mutual aid. https://t.co/meWzGm5xxV— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) March 9, 2019
To plan an alternative trip using our Trip Planner or our official app. Just enter your stating point and destination and then in options/transit options turn off BART. pic.twitter.com/9YHyrelUSw— SFBART (@SFBART) March 9, 2019
