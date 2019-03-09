BART

Limited BART service restored after systemwide shutdown caused by computer problems

BART has apparently identified the problem that is causing a systemwide shutdown this morning, according to spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

Initially, the train service was down across the entire system due to a power problem that led to a series of computer problems.

In a 9:03 a.m. update, BART reported limited service is restored.

There is still no service from Daly City to Millbrae or San Francisco International Airport.



The transit agency says it has no estimated time for the rest of the system to get back online, but they are working as quickly as possible to fix it.

"BART crews working overnight on BART's uninterruptible power supply in Oakland ran into problems that impacted our traction power supply system and train control routing system," wrote the agency in an online statement.
"Without both these systems, we are not able to safely dispatch trains for service."



According to the online post, traction power sends power to trains and the routing system is how they control which direction and route the trains take.

For safety purposes, a series of test trains were deployed before allowing riders onboard.



While waiting for service restoration, some riders were getting frustrated.

Sheeva, for example, says she waited at the Walnut Creek Station for nearly two hours.

For others, it was close to three.



Service remains limited as crews continue working bring service back to all areas.

In the meantime, BART suggests riders can use their Trip Planner at bart.gov and their official app to plan alternatives trips.

A complimentary bus bridge is available for riders between Daly City and Millbrae.

Mutual aid, meaning free bus service, is also being provided to help you get around. Use BART's Trip Planner to find the bus you need.





Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this developing story.
