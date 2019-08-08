LIVE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after fiery multi-vehicle crash on NB Hwy 101 in San Jose

Four vehicles were involved in the accident just south of Highway 85. The crash was first reported at 3:29 a.m.
Only one lane of traffic is getting by and there is no estimated time for reopening lanes.
Drivers can take Monterey Road and Santa Teresa as alternates; Caltrain is also an option for commuters.
A four vehicle collision, and resulting fire, has all but one lane of northbound Hwy 101, north of Bailey Ave closed. Expect delays for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/5MznzN0Vsb— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 8, 2019