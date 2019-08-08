LIVE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after fiery multi-vehicle crash on NB Hwy 101 in San Jose

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5452270" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person has died and two people have been transported to the hospital after a fiery crash involving four vehicles on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose.

A four vehicle collision, and resulting fire, has all but one lane of northbound Hwy 101, north of Bailey Ave closed. Expect delays for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/5MznzN0Vsb — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 8, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died and two people have been transported to the hospital after a fiery crash involving four vehicles on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose, firefighters said.Four vehicles were involved in the accident just south of Highway 85. The crash was first reported at 3:29 a.m.Only one lane of traffic is getting by and there is no estimated time for reopening lanes.Drivers can take Monterey Road and Santa Teresa as alternates; Caltrain is also an option for commuters.