LIVE: 4 dead, including 3 in taxi, after wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco

Only two lanes are open right now on Northbound 101 at Paul Avenue because of a fatal car accident. Avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/njErWeBihS — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 3, 2019

A horrific crash happened on NB 101 overnight. A Volkswagen going the wrong way on the highway crashed head on with a taxi cab. Three people in the cab were killed. The wrong way driver also died. Avoid the area- it will be blocked for awhile. Cars being diverted at Paul. pic.twitter.com/6Jk32d8bdA — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 3, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four people have died in a wrong-way crash involving a taxi and another vehicle on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco, according to the CHP.The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. north of Candlestick Point and south of Third Street. The CHP says a Volkswagen was driving in the wrong direction when it crashed head-on into a Ford Escape taxi.The taxi driver and two passengers were killed. The driver of the taxi was a man in his 60s; the passengers were a man and a woman. The driver of the Volkswagen was also killed, she was a woman in her 30s.The CHP is investigating whether the Volkswagen driver and one of the passenger may not have been wearing a seat belt.Two left northbound lanes have reopened, the rest of the lanes remain closed.