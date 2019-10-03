LIVE: 4 dead, including 3 in taxi, after wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. north of Candlestick Point and south of Third Street. The CHP says a Volkswagen was driving in the wrong direction when it crashed head-on into a Ford Escape taxi.
The taxi driver and two passengers were killed. The driver of the taxi was a man in his 60s; the passengers were a man and a woman. The driver of the Volkswagen was also killed, she was a woman in her 30s.
The CHP is investigating whether the Volkswagen driver and one of the passenger may not have been wearing a seat belt.
Two left northbound lanes have reopened, the rest of the lanes remain closed.
Bay City News has contributed to this report.
Only two lanes are open right now on Northbound 101 at Paul Avenue because of a fatal car accident. Avoid the area if you can. pic.twitter.com/njErWeBihS— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 3, 2019
A horrific crash happened on NB 101 overnight. A Volkswagen going the wrong way on the highway crashed head on with a taxi cab. Three people in the cab were killed. The wrong way driver also died. Avoid the area- it will be blocked for awhile. Cars being diverted at Paul. pic.twitter.com/6Jk32d8bdA— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 3, 2019