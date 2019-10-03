Traffic

LIVE: 4 dead, including 3 in taxi, after wrong-way crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four people have died in a wrong-way crash involving a taxi and another vehicle on northbound Highway 101 in San Francisco, according to the CHP.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. north of Candlestick Point and south of Third Street. The CHP says a Volkswagen was driving in the wrong direction when it crashed head-on into a Ford Escape taxi.

The taxi driver and two passengers were killed. The driver of the taxi was a man in his 60s; the passengers were a man and a woman. The driver of the Volkswagen was also killed, she was a woman in her 30s.

The CHP is investigating whether the Volkswagen driver and one of the passenger may not have been wearing a seat belt.

Two left northbound lanes have reopened, the rest of the lanes remain closed.

Bay City News has contributed to this report.


