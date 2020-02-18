Traffic

LIVE: Big rig rollover crash blocks WB I-80 lanes in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Multiple lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 are currently blocked due to a collision involving an overturned big rig in Emeryville early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 4:43 a.m. just west of Ashby Avenue.

Motorists are advised to take alternates routes as all traffic is being diverted off the freeway at University Avenue in Berkeley. There is no estimated time of reopening.

