WATCH LIVE: Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An early-morning crash involving an overturned crane has shutdown all Highway 237 Friday as crews work to clear the roadway.

As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the California Highway Patrol says lanes are still closed but they expect westbound lanes to reopen around 5 p.m. As for eastbound traffic, CHP says those lanes aren't expected to reopen until 9 p.m.



The crash was first reported early Friday morning near North 1st Street in San Jose.

You can scroll to Highway 237 in San Jose to check current traffic conditions using our traffic map.

The crane was traveling in westbound lanes of Hwy 237 when it flipped over the center divider and into eastbound lanes, the CHP said. Crews are also working to clean up a fuel spill from the crash.

Another crane has been brought in to upright the turned over crane.



