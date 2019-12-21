WATCH LIVE: Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose

#NEW: #CHP says two WB lanes on Hwy 237 should re-open by 4:50pm. Their goal is to have the EB lanes back open by 8 or 9pm. Times are subject to change depending on how long it takes to clear the cranes from the scene. #SanJose — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) December 21, 2019

No update from CHP on when EB 237 will be back open. At this point they tell me they’re just hoping to have this mess cleaned for the *evening* rush. Not good. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/0xwOVuqjIY — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 20, 2019

Update from Cpt Mitch Matlow of @SJFD on 237 crash:

- Crane Swerved in WB lanes & rolled over into EB lanes

- Second crash: Bus hit pickup trucks, sending it into EB lanes

- at least 1 taken to hospital

- hundreds of gallons of spilled diesel causing huge mess@abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/FanhSQm67y — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) December 20, 2019

SIG ALERT: All eastbound lanes of 237 past Zanker in San Jose are blocked right now, one westbound lane is blocked. There's a major rollover crash involving a big rig and two cars. Injuries have been reported. There's also fuel all over the lanes. https://t.co/9gtVKbPyH9 pic.twitter.com/Ew5DxqzBSs — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) December 20, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An early-morning crash involving an overturned crane has shutdown all Highway 237 Friday as crews work to clear the roadway.As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, the California Highway Patrol says lanes are still closed but they expect westbound lanes to reopen around 5 p.m. As for eastbound traffic, CHP says those lanes aren't expected to reopen until 9 p.m.The crash was first reported early Friday morning near North 1st Street in San Jose.You can scroll to Highway 237 in San Jose tousing our traffic map.The crane was traveling in westbound lanes of Hwy 237 when it flipped over the center divider and into eastbound lanes, the CHP said. Crews are also working to clean up a fuel spill from the crash.Another crane has been brought in to upright the turned over crane.