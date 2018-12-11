LIVE: Driver killed in big-rig crash on westbound I-580 in Pleasanton

Right 2 lanes closed for uprighting the truck and trailer. ETO approximately 60-90 minutes. Please drive safe — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) December 11, 2018

A big rig driver has died after an accident on the I-580 in Pleasanton.According to the California Highway Patrol, two big rigs collided and one of them overturned. The driver of that big rig has died.Crews are currently in the process of removing the big rig. The two right lanes of the I-580 have been blocked and traffic is backed up.Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.