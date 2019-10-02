Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash, police activity cleared from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. (Caltrans)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- A four-vehicle crash in the backup of police activity snarled eastbound traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Earlier this morning, police blocked all eastbound lanes of the bridge for police activity. The CHP said the suspect of a stolen vehicle was arrested at midspan. A four-vehicle injury accident occurred in the backup of the police activity.

Another crash also occurred in westbound lanes of the bridge.

All three of the incidents have been cleared and traffic has resumed.
