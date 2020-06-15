WATCH LIVE: Protesters block westbound lanes of traffic on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All westbound lanes of I-80 on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge has been shut down by protesters.
As of 4:45 p.m. Sunday, the upper deck of the Bay Bridge, just west of Treasure Island, were being blocked by protesters.
The metering lights at the Bay Bridge toll plaza on the Oakland side have been activated, the CHP advises.
Traffic is backed up for six miles past Emeryville.
The CHP says the Fremont, Harrison and 5th street off ramps from the bridge are blocked and arrests have been made. Officials are not confirming the exact number.
