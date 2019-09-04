LIVE SKY7: Multi-vehicle crash blocks all NB I-880 lanes in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. -- All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont are currently blocked to due to a multiple-vehicle traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 5:21 a.m. All lanes were blocked at 5:31 a.m. and remained so as of 6:20 a.m. There is no estimated time of reopening.No further information is immediately available.