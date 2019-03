Major delay between castro valley and WDUB in DUBL and DALY dirs due to equip prob. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) March 20, 2019

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. -- BART is reporting major delays between the Castro Valley and West Dublin/Pleasanton stations due to an equipment problem on the track Wednesday morning, according to BART officials.The delay was first reported around 5:59 a.m. and was described by a BART dispatcher as a "trackside" equipment problem.There is no estimated time of when the delay would be cleared.