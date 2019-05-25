CORTEZ, Colo. -- A pair of massive boulders, one described as being the size of a building, rolled off a Colorado hillside and smashed into a highway Friday.
The two boulders "destroyed the full width of the highway pavement" and left an 8-foot-deep trench across both lanes on the roadway. Crews will have to blast apart one of the rocks that settled on the road before it can be re-opened.
The rockslide occurred along Highway 145 between Cortez and Telluride in the state's southwestern corner. The damaged stretch of road will be closed indefinitely while repairs are made.
A photo posted by the City of Ouray showed a person posing in front of one of the boulders, which appeared as big as a two-story house.
It's not immediately clear what caused the rockslide. No injuries have been reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Boulder 'the size of a building' blocks Colorado highway after rockslide
U.S. & WORLD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News