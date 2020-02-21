Hundreds of parking spots being eliminated at Millbrae BART station

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Commuters who drive to and park at the Millbrae BART station are going to notice some big changes starting Friday night.
Officials are removing 300 parking spots or ten percent of the parking available at the station. "It's very expensive on the Peninsula," said BART rider Louie Valdez. "I think overall it's going to be positive. Short term difficulties, long term positive effects."
The closure will make way for the Gateway Millbrae Station, a mixed-use development. The new center will include 400 apartments, 100 of which will be for low-income tenants. There will also be hotel, retail, office, and restaurant space. Plus, people will notice improved pedestrian and bicycle paths.
Caltrain will allow BART passengers to use parking spaces available at their Broadway Station. BART riders will be able to take a free shuttle from Caltrain to BART.
Work is expected to be completed by summer 2022.
