Minor injuries after bus crash on approach to Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A transit bus was involved in a crash with three vehicles on the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge.

The crash blocked three lanes of westbound I-580 at the connector to I-80 on the approach to the Bay Bridge. Traffic was backed up for miles past the Maze.

Minor injuries were reported. All lanes have reopened and normal traffic has resumed.



