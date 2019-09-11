Minor injuries after bus crash on approach to Bay Bridge

The crash blocked three lanes of westbound I-580 at the connector to I-80 on the approach to the Bay Bridge. Traffic was backed up for miles past the Maze.
Minor injuries were reported. All lanes have reopened and normal traffic has resumed.
WB580 JAMMED TO BAY BRIDGE. WB 80 is moving thru the Berkeley curve to the toll plaza. Live pic from SKY7- pic.twitter.com/xC9KRXCahn— Frances Dinglasan (@FrancesABC7) September 11, 2019
TRAFFIC ALERT - Overturned crash heading to Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. left lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/d2kEMnr78x— Frances Dinglasan (@FrancesABC7) September 11, 2019