Traffic

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with vehicle on Vasco Road in Byron-area

BYRON, Calif. -- Both directions of Vasco Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County have reopened after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 4:58 a.m. at the intersection of Camino Diablo. All lanes were reopened around 6:15 a.m.

No further information is immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficbyronmotorcycle accidentaccidentcrash
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones today
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
AccuWeather Forecast: Coolest day moving forward
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at L.A. Best Buy
PG&E caps wildfire payments for individual victims, insurance carriers
South Bay bicycle owner on a mission to take back what's his
I-Team obtains investigative report on Bay Area teens held in Italian police officer's death
Show More
Raiders pull off season opener win against Denver without Brown
Newsom signs vaccine bills
SFO runway closure: Tips avoid cancellations and delays
SJ Sharks organize autograph session to raise money for Garlic Festival victims
Anchors Away! Big Change at Starbucks
More TOP STORIES News