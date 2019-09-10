Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with vehicle on Vasco Road in Byron-area

BYRON, Calif. -- Both directions of Vasco Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County have reopened after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 4:58 a.m. at the intersection of Camino Diablo. All lanes were reopened around 6:15 a.m.No further information is immediately available.