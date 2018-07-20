TRAFFIC

Metropolitan Transportation Commission wants your ideas to improve Bay Area traffic

If you're fed up with Bay Area traffic, you're definitely not alone. And now you have the chance to do something about it. Here's how you can submit your idea! (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fed up with Bay Area traffic? The Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Association of Bay Area Governments wants to hear from you.

A campaign is underway to solicit ideas big and small to solve Bay Area's commuting woes.

"Gotta love the bay, people come here don't leave," said Bay Area native Ron Gay.



All those people have to get around somehow. "That's probably one of the reasons why they would think twice about living here though," said Gay, referring to the traffic.

That's why the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Association of Bay Area Governments wants your ideas. A campaign is underway soliciting ideas to improve mobility across the Bay Area.

Campaign organizers will consider ideas from individuals, companies, public agencies and nongovernmental organizations.

"Be big, be bold, be brilliant," said Metropolitan Transportation Commission Spokesperson John Goodwin.

Goodwin says no idea is too expensive. "Let's worry about getting our arms around the project, then we can go chase the money," said Goodwin.

Big projects that have already been approved include a BART extension to downtown San Jose and the electrification of CalTrain.

Bay Area natives say they understand why more big ideas are needed.

"You've got 580, which is a disaster, you've got 101 which is horrible, you got that 680 corridor going through San Ramon that completely sucks," said Gay.

"More public transit," suggested Crystal Tarazi, a former Bay Area resident.

Get your first look inside San Francisco's multi-billion dollar transit hub that's expected to open on August 12 -- we went "over it" with DRONEVIEW7 to get a look at the nearly completed projected.


"More commuting with carpooling," suggested former Bay Area resident Linda Olsen.

"The bridge tolls, I think if they dropped those prices a little bit it might be a little bit better too," said Gay.

The deadline for applications is September 6th and the winner will receive a $500 gift card.

Click here to submit an application.

The winner will be announced in 2019.

