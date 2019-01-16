STORM

Mudslide forces closure of southbound lanes of Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains

A powerful storm hit the Santa Cruz Mountains caused at least one mudslide on Highway 17 Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
A mudslide temporarily forced both southbound lanes of Highway 17 to close during a powerful storm Wednesday evening.

RELATED: ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience in Santa Cruz Mountains

Highway 17 south of Glendwood Cutoff was blocked, but one of the two lanes was eventually reopened..

There was no estimated time when the second lane would reopen.

