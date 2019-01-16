SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --A mudslide temporarily forced both southbound lanes of Highway 17 to close during a powerful storm Wednesday evening.
RELATED: ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience in Santa Cruz Mountains
Highway 17 south of Glendwood Cutoff was blocked, but one of the two lanes was eventually reopened..
There was no estimated time when the second lane would reopen.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Highway 17 slide update: S/B #1 lane re-opened and waiting for equipment to clear the #2 lane. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/r2OnC2xSfX— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 17, 2019
Traffic alert: 🚨Mudslide S/B Highway 17 south of Glendwood Cutoff. Both S/B lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/8OXV7CzVyK— CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 16, 2019