Highway 17 slide update: S/B #1 lane re-opened and waiting for equipment to clear the #2 lane. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/r2OnC2xSfX — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 17, 2019

Traffic alert: 🚨Mudslide S/B Highway 17 south of Glendwood Cutoff. Both S/B lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/8OXV7CzVyK — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) January 16, 2019

A mudslide temporarily forced both southbound lanes of Highway 17 to close during a powerful storm Wednesday evening.Highway 17 south of Glendwood Cutoff was blocked, but one of the two lanes was eventually reopened..There was no estimated time when the second lane would reopen.